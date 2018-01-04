Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Meet your new LD13 senator
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today appointed Republican Sine Kerr to fill the LD13 Senate seat vacated by Montenegro. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 4 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government ...