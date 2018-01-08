Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 1: Opening day

By: Katie Campbell January 8, 2018 , 4:00 am

The Breakdown by the Arizona Capitol TimesOn the inaugural episode of The Breakdown, our reporters lay out what they’re expecting to see this legislative session.

Familiar battles, especially on topics of education and school choice, are sure to dominate much of the political discourse in Arizona this year. But Gov. Doug Ducey also shared some surprising insights, and he hinted at a surprise involving foster care that will be revealed in his State of the State address.

Our team also addresses one significant holdover from 2017: the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Rep. Don. Shooter, R-Yuma.

 

