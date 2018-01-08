Quantcast
We also had to Google Russell Kirk (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 8, 2018 , 5:31 pm

Lawmakers will tackle the opioid crisis in a concurrent special session this month, the governor announced today in his State of the State address. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 8 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on ...

