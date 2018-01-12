Quantcast
If there’s money to spare, it’s going to K-12 (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 12, 2018 , 4:37 pm

Ducey wants the state to add about $250 million in new spending to K-12 education, financed by new cuts and transfers among agencies and added tax auditors. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the ...

