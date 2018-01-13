Quantcast
Courtland Land Rush (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff January 13, 2018 , 12:53 pm

Courtland Young, an Iowa-born prospector, discovered copper ore deposits east of Tombstone in 1907, and quietly began raising capital for mining development. He named the town site Courtland, and within two years it was booming and a land rush had begun. Young managed to interest three large copper companies in his discovery: the Copper Queen, the ...

