Arizona lawmakers to California: Can we help you secede from the union?

Goodbye, California. State Rep. Mark Finchem won’t be sad to see you go.

On the contrary, the Oro Valley Republican is happy to sever California’s ties from the union.

Finchem today introduced a concurrent resolution supporting California’s secession from the United States. For some Arizona legislators like Finchem, California is Arizona’s awful neighbor to the west who has obstructed federal laws in an effort to promote the “illegal naturalization of foreigners.”

“Arizonans, in deep respect of the United States of America and our constitutional republic that secures the blessings of liberty to us and our posterity, give complete support to California’s secession,” states HCR2021, which was co-sponsored by Rep. David Stringer, R-Prescott.

According to the resolution, California’s form of government is in direct conflict with that of Arizona and the U.S., and therefore it should secede and establish a new form of government that “seems most likely to effect their happiness.”

Arizona’s support for California’s secession, the resolution states, is “with the hope of mutual happiness” for both Arizona and California.

“California’s obstruction of the constitutional laws of this republic and its efforts to obstruct federal law are a continued threat to the citizens for its efforts to promote sanctuary policies for the sake of illegal naturalization of foreigners, refusing to recognize the rule of law and the constitutional and legal rights of citizens,” the resolution adds.