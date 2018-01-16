Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 2: This session is special

By: Katie Campbell January 16, 2018 , 4:00 am

The Breakdown by the Arizona Capitol TimesGov. Doug Ducey’s State of the State address focused on ideas that may seem easy for everyone to get behind, but the devil is always in the details.

This is an election year that is expected to be tough on Republicans. As optimistic as the speech may have been – with special attention paid to the advancement of female leaders in Arizona politics – Democrats lack the cautious faith they had in the governor’s plan last year, and the topic of sexual harassment continues to divide legislators. Meanwhile, a concurrent special session will convene to tackle the state’s ongoing opioid crisis.

It’s no wonder one lawmaker – and our own host – are on vacation as this session’s priorities take form.

