Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / immigration / Arizona group again helping immigrants renew DACA status

Arizona group again helping immigrants renew DACA status

By: The Associated Press January 16, 2018 , 11:40 am

Laura Reyes said she has a personal reason for hoping DACA is upheld - it would allow her to pay in-state tuition in college - as well as helping “my brother, my sister and a lot of people.” (Photo by Madison Alder/Cronkite News)

Laura Reyes said she has a personal reason for hoping DACA is upheld – it would allow her to pay in-state tuition in college – as well as helping “my brother, my sister and a lot of people.” (Photo by Madison Alder/Cronkite News)

An Arizona immigrant rights group will resume providing counseling and financial assistance to people who need to renew their status under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end the program known as DACA, although an appeal is possible. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced over the weekend that it has resumed accepting renewal requests.

Promise Arizona says it will help young immigrants file renewals. The cost is $495 and the group will pay for that, too, as long as its funds last.

There are about 28,000 DACA recipients in Arizona.

President Donald Trump announced last year he would end the program unless Congress crafts a deal by March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, House Homeland Security Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., right, speaks during a news conference with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. on Capitol Hill in Washington. McSally called on the national GOP to "grow a pair of ovaries" as she launched her bid for the U.S. Senate on Friday, Jan. 12, joining the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake by embracing President Donald Trump and his outsider playbook in one of the nation's premier Senate contests. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

McSally launches Senate campaign in heated Arizona contest

Arizona Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally called on the national GOP to "grow a pair of ovaries" as she launched her bid for the U.S. Senate on Friday, joining the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake by embracing President Donald Trump and his outsider playbook in one of the nation's premier Senate contests.