Home / Recent news / Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be keynote speaker at GOP dinner

Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be keynote speaker at GOP dinner

By: The Associated Press January 16, 2018 , 6:00 pm

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (Photo by the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting)

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio will be a guest speaker at a Republican dinner in Nevada.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the 85-year-old Arpaio, who recently announced he is running for the U.S. Senate, will speak at the Lincoln Reagan Dinner and Fund Raiser February 18 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The dinner will be hosted by the Douglas County Republican Central Committee, which is the official Republican Party-affiliated organization in Douglas County, The committee says Arpaio will be the guest speaker at the annual event’s VIP Reception.

President Donald Trump pardoned Arpaio late last August after he was convicted of criminal contempt for defying a federal judge’s order that he stop detaining immigrants simply for lacking legal status.

Arpaio was in office from 1993 to 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

