Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / There’s money to burn in Dem gubernatorial primary (access required)

There’s money to burn in Dem gubernatorial primary (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 16, 2018 , 4:49 pm

Farley outraised David Garcia this cycle and has more than double the amount of cash available, but Ducey trumped both Democratic candidates by orders of magnitude. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Meet your new LD13 senator (access required)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today appointed Republican Sine Kerr to fill the LD13 Senate seat vacated by Montenegro. To read more on this ...