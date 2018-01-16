Quantcast
Home / business / Business group asks Congress for protection for marijuana

Business group asks Congress for protection for marijuana

By: The Associated Press January 16, 2018 , 4:28 pm

Blythe Huestis, dispensary manager for Natural Selections in Cave Creek, Ariz., looks through products on the counter. The dispensary carries a variety of marijuana products, from bud to edibles. (Sean Logan/News21)

A group representing marijuana business owners in the West is urging Congress to include language in a government spending bill that would protect pot operations.

The Western Regional Cannabis Business Association said January 16 it is asking for legislative protection after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ signaled a tougher approach to federal pot enforcement. Earlier this month Sessions said he was ending an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal.

The marijuana business group wants lawmakers to include language in an appropriations bill that would prohibit the Justice Department from spending money to thwart marijuana businesses in states where it is legal. The Western Regional Cannabis Business Association represents marijuana businesses in Washington state, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Arizona.

