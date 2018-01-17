Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Medicaid expansion is getting pricier for hospitals (access required)

Medicaid expansion is getting pricier for hospitals (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 17, 2018 , 4:57 pm

Arizona’s hospitals can expect to pay more for Medicaid expansion if Ducey gets his way in the budget. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

She’s going to need that money back (access required)

With the 2018 session just days away, Reagan’s top legislative priority is getting state funding for the CD8 special election. To read more on this ...