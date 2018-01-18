Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
A familiar face returns to the Capitol
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today appointed former Rep. Rick Gray to fill the LD21 Senate seat vacated by Lesko, who resigned to run in the CD8 special election.