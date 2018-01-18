Quantcast
Home / Recent news / Arizona unemployment rises to 4.5 percent in December

Arizona unemployment rises to 4.5 percent in December

By: The Associated Press January 18, 2018 , 4:00 pm

Arizona’s unemployment rate is rising.

The Department of Administration’s economic research staff reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.5 percent in December from 4.3 percent in November.

The rate was 5 percent a year ago.

The researchers’ monthly report released today said Arizona’s economy added 5,700 nonfarm jobs in December for a gain that was slightly less than the average of 6,000 jobs since after the Great Recession.

Increases in private sector employment accounted for the jobs gain.

