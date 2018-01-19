Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Montenegro campaign counter hotel room claim (access required)

Montenegro campaign counter hotel room claim (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 19, 2018 , 5:07 pm

One tidbit stood out after the attorney general’s office in December released the results of its investigation into allegations that former Speaker David Gowan and members of his administration altered public records and delayed their release. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

We never thought we’d see the day (access required)

After years of claims that he may run for higher office, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is taking the plunge and running for US ...