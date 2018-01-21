Quantcast
At least 7 women's marches and rallies held around Arizona

By: The Associated Press January 21, 2018 , 5:09 pm

Vendor points to buttons being sold for various causes during the Women's March infront of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, people participating in rallies and marches in the U.S. and around the world Saturday denounced his views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women's rights and more. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

From Flagstaff to Nogales, at least seven women’s marches and rallies were held around Arizona.

Department of Public Safety officials estimated that at least 20,000 people participated in Sunday’s two-mile march in downtown Phoenix that began and ended at the State Capitol.

The weekend marches and rallies around the country are in support of female empowerment and denouncing President Donald Trump’s views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women’s rights.

Many of the events took place on Saturday, the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

In Arizona, marches were held Sunday in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott, Payson, Nogales and Ajo.

