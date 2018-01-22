New group pushes upbeat image of Arizona’s education

A new nonprofit backed by business groups is running ads on television and online to put a positive spin on the state of Arizona’s education.

The Arizona Education Project, which is backed by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, utility company Pinnacle West, among other contributors, wants to tell the “other side of the story” to counter the negative voices dominating the education debate in Arizona, the group’s spokesman, Matthew Benson, told the Arizona Capitol Times.

“Arizona schools aren’t perfect, but we’re making tremendous progress in the state,” Benson said.

In the first week, the group will spend six figures on local TV, cable and digital ads, and then gauge from there how much to spend more and where, he said.

The group has put up a website outlining positive points about Arizona’s K-12 system.

Spending on Arizona schools plummeted during the Great Recession, and the state has yet to return to the spending levels before the economy tanked. Arizona schools also rank among the lowest in the nation for teacher pay.

A television ad that ran today boasts about the state’s improvements in education spending and outcomes.

“What if I told you there’s a state that has increased education funding by nearly $1.5 billion in the last three years?” the ad says.

It touts Arizona’s math and reading scores, as well as the teacher’s academy that provides free college education to future teachers, so long as they teach in the state for a few years.

“This state is Arizona. There’s much more to do, but Arizona schools are making progress,” the ad concludes.

Benson said that, as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the group has no connection with any candidate, campaign or legislative effort. Instead, it’s a public education campaign to tell Arizonans that their schools produce a lot to be proud of, including performance, improvements and school choice, Benson said.

Benson said the group has nothing to do with Gov. Doug Ducey’s re-election campaign because it’s a nonprofit. As for whether the ad, which echoes Ducey’s talking points on education, could boost the governor’s re-election bid this year, Benson said it isn’t for him to speculate.

He said the effort is led by Arizona moms and backed by Arizona businesses. The group’s filing with the Arizona Corporation Commission shows three women as its directors: Jessica Connelly, Amy Paul and Melissa Luzader.

Here’s the full list of donors to the Arizona Education Project: