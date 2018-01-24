Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / An independent expenditure in search of a target (access required)

An independent expenditure in search of a target (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 24, 2018 , 6:35 am

Pinnacle West is preparing for the election year with a multimillion-dollar independent expenditure. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 23 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sixteen’s a crowd in CD8 (access required)

Sixteen candidates filed signatures to run in the CD8 special election, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be that many people on the February ...