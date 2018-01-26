Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report January 26, 2018 , 4:03 pm

Phil Gordon could be the Democratic candidate for Arizona’s second US Senate seat in November, according to multiple sources who said the former Phoenix mayor is considering a run for McCain’s seat if the senior senator resigns. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 26 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...

