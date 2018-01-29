Quantcast
Bob Stump: The name you know (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 29, 2018 , 4:57 pm

The widow of former Congressman Bob Stump called on CD8 candidate Bob Stump to publicly acknowledge he is not related to her family and to “stop this charade.” To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 29 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find ...

