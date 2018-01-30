Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report January 30, 2018 , 5:27 pm

A House investigation confirmed today that there was “credible evidence” Shooter violated a sexual harassment policy and created a hostile working environment at the Capitol. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...

