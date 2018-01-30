Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Report finds “credible evidence” of Shooter harassment
A House investigation confirmed today that there was “credible evidence” Shooter violated a sexual harassment policy and created a hostile working environment at the Capitol. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...