House expels Shooter for sexual harassment (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 1, 2018 , 5:37 pm

Just two days after the results of an investigation into myriad sexual harassment allegations against him were made public, the House expelled Shooter this afternoon on a 56-3 vote. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 1 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...

