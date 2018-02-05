Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report February 5, 2018 , 4:08 pm

Former AG Tom Horne and his ex-aide Kathleen Winn are suing Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk over her campaign finance case against them, arguing that she violated their right to due process. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 5 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...

