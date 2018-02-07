Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report February 7, 2018 , 5:21 pm

Kern has decided to run for re-election to his House seat, averting a contentious primary against Boyer for the LD20 Senate seat. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 7 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, ...

