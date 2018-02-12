Quantcast
The LD13 delegation is whole again (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 12, 2018 , 4:22 pm

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors today appointed Tim Dunn to replace Shooter in LD13. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.

