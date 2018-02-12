Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
The LD13 delegation is whole again
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors today appointed Tim Dunn to replace Shooter in LD13. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.