Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / A starting point for the clean energy initiative (access required)

A starting point for the clean energy initiative (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 15, 2018 , 4:13 pm

Draft language for the pending renewable energy ballot measure exempted SRP and other small utilities and cooperatives from its requirements, though the Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona Committee wouldn’t say whether they will be exempted in the final version. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 15 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ninth Floor sees sins of omission on water bills (access required)

The governor’s office said the water bills introduced by Bowers and Griffin are missing key provisions to protect the level of water in Lake Mead ...