Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Yarbrough has heard your complaints (access required)

Yarbrough has heard your complaints (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 19, 2018 , 4:43 pm

Yarbrough will introduce a raft of changes to his proposed redistricting overhaul that he said will hopefully eliminate Democratic opposition and create a truly bipartisan reform. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

