By: Yellow Sheet Report February 21, 2018 , 5:34 pm

Following reports by 12News and the Republic regarding suggestive texts Montenegro exchanged with a Senate staffer, he  issued a statement that decried the “false tabloid trash” being reported but didn’t address the specific allegations against him. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 21 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription ...

