Lesko, Lovas trade blows over super PAC money (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 22, 2018 , 8:39 pm

Lesko’s $50,000 contribution from her Senate re-election committee to a super PAC that’s supporting her bid for CD8 (YS, 2/20) sparked two complaints from the Lovas campaign, which, in turn, triggered a threat from Lesko to sue him for defamation. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 22 Yellow Sheet ...

