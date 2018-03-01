Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / One complaint against Lesko goes down… (access required)

One complaint against Lesko goes down… (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 1, 2018 , 5:44 pm

The secretary of state’s office on Wednesday dismissed a complaint that the Lovas campaign brought against Lesko alleging that she broke state campaign finance laws by transferring $50,000 from her Senate campaign committee to a federal super PAC that backed her in CD8. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lesko funds her own independent expenditure (access required)

A super PAC that’s aiding Lesko’s CD8 campaign received nearly every dollar of the money it’s raised from Lesko’s state Senate re-election committee. To read ...