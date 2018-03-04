Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Apparently, ASU didn’t have a free speech zone for them
Arizona’s 2016 law that prohibits the state from contracting with people and entities that participate in the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel is unconstitutional, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court by a pro-Palestine Muslim scholar who said the law barred him from a speaking engagement at ASU. To read more on ...