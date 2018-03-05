Quantcast
It's a special day for anti-Prop 305 campaign (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 5, 2018

Save Our Schools Arizona’s first ad buy will roll out tomorrow to remind voters of its fight against voucher expansion. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 5 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government ...

