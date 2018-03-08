Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Don’t call it the ‘Miranda slate’
Miranda balked at the notion that she’s running a slate in LD27, and said she’s only backing two of the three candidates perceived to be part of her ticket. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 8 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...