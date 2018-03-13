Quantcast
Bombs and Baseball (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff March 13, 2018 , 2:07 pm

Bomb-making was one of two unusual businesses developed in downtown Bisbee in 2015. The other was the installation of a mechanical pitching machine at the Reception Bar, which substituted sports for whiskey when Prohibition threatened its business. The Bisbee Review reported on both of those enterprises. Under the headline, “Makes Bombs For General Calles,” the Review ...

