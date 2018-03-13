Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report March 13, 2018 , 4:24 pm

A strike-everything amendment on H2005 (municipal economic development; sale; lease) would effectively absolve APS and other regulated utilities from having to comply with the requirement in the Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona campaign’s proposed ballot initiative that public service corporations get 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. To read more on ...

