That’s why you spend in legislative races (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 14, 2018 , 4:44 pm

The Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona campaign called the striker on H2005 (municipal economic development; sale; lease) “an unconstitutional power grab against the Corporation Commission’s enforcement authority” and accused APS of trying to preempt the will of the voters. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 14 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

