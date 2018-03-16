Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Gun group takes on Ducey plan (access required)

Gun group takes on Ducey plan (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 16, 2018 , 4:15 pm

The Arizona Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, is calling on its members to contact lawmakers to tell them to oppose Ducey’s school safety plan, which still hasn’t been released. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Expect something to happen in school safety soon (access required)

Ducey has been meeting with people from various groups throughout the week to talk about school safety, according to his schedule. To read more on ...