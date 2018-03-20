Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Dem foes pan Ducey gun violence plan (access required)

Dem foes pan Ducey gun violence plan (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 20, 2018 , 4:52 pm

David Garcia and Farley said Ducey’s school safety plan doesn’t go far enough. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

If they won’t punish you, is it really against the rules? (access required)

While many are asking whether Arizona teachers can strike, it’s unclear whether they would be legally permitted to. To read more on this item plus ...