Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / If the other law is unenforceable, here’s Plan B (access required)

If the other law is unenforceable, here’s Plan B (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 26, 2018 , 4:51 pm

APS isn’t ending its legislative efforts against the Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona initiative with Laws 2018, Chapter 60 (H2005: public service corporations; penalties). To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 26 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The countdown to DeWit’s resignation begins (access required)

With DeWit’s ticket officially punched for the NASA CFO job after the US Senate unanimously confirmed him on Wednesday, Ducey has a decision to make ...