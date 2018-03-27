Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Judge gives DeWit a going-away present (access required)

Judge gives DeWit a going-away present (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 27, 2018 , 6:08 pm

A federal judge’s ruling on Monday that Prop 123 violated Arizona’s 1910 Enabling Act came with a sense of incredible timing for DeWit, who made the same argument during his opposition campaign. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gun group takes on Ducey plan (access required)

The Arizona Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, is calling on its members to contact lawmakers to tell them to oppose Ducey’s school safety ...