Paper alleges Ducey, Uber kept testing a secret (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 28, 2018 , 6:19 pm

Ducey enabled a “secret” testing program for self-driving cars with “limited oversight” from experts, according to The Guardian, which said it reviewed hundreds of emails between Uber and the governor’s office. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the March 28 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

