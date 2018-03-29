Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It’s risk versus reward on K-12 funding demands (access required)

It’s risk versus reward on K-12 funding demands (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 29, 2018 , 8:46 pm

The protest at the Capitol yesterday, in which teachers, along with their allies, demanded a 20-percent pay hike, reflects a “radicalization” of the movement that is seeking better conditions for schools, said one Capitol source who is working to get K-12 education more funding. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dem foes pan Ducey gun violence plan (access required)

David Garcia and Farley said Ducey’s school safety plan doesn’t go far enough. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the ...