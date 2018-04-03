Quantcast
Ducey’s school safety plan, or at least a draft, is here (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 3, 2018 , 4:09 pm

A draft of the governor’s school safety plan obtained by our reporter includes requirements for a new Center for School Training, active shooter training for school resource officers and more opportunities for schools to work with local law enforcement and for DPS to put AZPOST certified officers on school grounds. To read more on this item ...

