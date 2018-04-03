Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Ducey’s school safety plan, or at least a draft, is here
A draft of the governor’s school safety plan obtained by our reporter includes requirements for a new Center for School Training, active shooter training for school resource officers and more opportunities for schools to work with local law enforcement and for DPS to put AZPOST certified officers on school grounds. To read more on this item ...