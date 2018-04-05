Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Because it’s tough to campaign without any money
Democrat Larry Herrera, who came under scrutiny by the Clean Elections Commission after dozens of his qualifying contributions were deemed invalid, including four that were purportedly signed by deceased voters, is withdrawing from the LD20 Senate race. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 5 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...