Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
He won’t be Governor J, but there could be a Senator J
Though ousted Dept of Economic Security Director Tim Jeffries isn’t running for governor, he may be on the August ballot yet. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 6 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...