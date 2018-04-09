Quantcast
It's an unlikely place to find a Robert Robb fan (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 9, 2018 , 3:56 pm

Farley, Kelly Fryer and David Garcia shared the stage for a debate at UofA on Saturday (LINK), and perhaps the sharpest division among the three Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls was about how Arizona could get the tax revenue it needs to fund K-12 education. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April ...

