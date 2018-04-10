Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Is he running for treasurer or for governor? (access required)

Is he running for treasurer or for governor? (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 10, 2018 , 7:44 pm

Cardenas isn’t letting the fact that he’s running for an office that has nothing to do with education policy stop him from pushing a plan to fund K-12 and higher education. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A streetcar named ‘Farley for Governor (access required)

Farley’s campaign hit the internet with his first digital ad of the governor’s race yesterday. To read more on this item plus all the stories ...