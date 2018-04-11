Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It’s Barton versus Allen in LD6 (access required)

It’s Barton versus Allen in LD6 (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 11, 2018 , 4:33 pm

Barton revealed today that she’s making an unexpected political move: she’ll primary S Allen in the LD6 Senate primary. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 11 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Victory, of a sort, for Jones in CD5 (access required)

A Superior Court judge dismissed Christine Jones’ lawsuit stemming from Maricopa County election officials’ policy toward provisional voters during her 2016 campaign for CD5, but ...