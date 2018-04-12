Quantcast
Sometimes 'political theater' pays dividends (access required)

Sometimes ‘political theater’ pays dividends (access required)

April 12, 2018

Ducey presented an updated budget proposal today that grants teachers 9-percent pay raises next year and cumulative salary increases of 20 percent over four years. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop ...

