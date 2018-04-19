Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The office will be in someone’s hands, but not Forese’s (access required)

The office will be in someone’s hands, but not Forese’s (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report April 19, 2018

Forese stunned the Capitol today when he announced that he’s dropping out of the race for treasurer. In a tweet this afternoon, Forese didn’t say why he was exiting the race. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the April 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Is he running for treasurer or for governor? (access required)

Cardenas isn’t letting the fact that he’s running for an office that has nothing to do with education policy stop him from pushing a plan ...